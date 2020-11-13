Bossip Video

Thundercat was the latest guest for Hot Ones, the show with hot questions and even hotter wings.

The Grammy Award-winning musician, producer, singer, and songwriter is one of the most sought-after names in the industry. His latest album, It Is What It Is, is available now, and features some of his friends and musicians including Steve Lacy, Childish Gambino, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil B, Kamasi Washington, and Zack Fox. We know he’s great with music, but how will this funk-jazz virtuoso handle the progressive spice notes of the Hot Ones sauce lineup?

Find out how this lover of anime fares against the wings of death while answering questions about defining his music style, the cartoons with the best theme songs, video game soundtracks, Marvel movies, his early bass-playing days with Suicidal Tendencies, his love of bowling, and the first time he met Sean in Los Angeles at The Comedy Store. Will Thundercat be able to play his way out of this ridiculously spicy gauntlet or is it the end of the world? It’s time to face the music and dance with the scovilles!

Check out the latest episode of Hot Ones down below to see how Thundercat fares: