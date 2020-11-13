Bossip Video

Georgia, Georgiaaaaa…

Whoop, there it is! According to CNN, the great state of Georgia has officially been called for Joseph Robinette Biden and Kamala Harris! There is currently a recount going on across the state but nothing is going to change in regards to the lead that the President-elect has built on the backs of the Atlanta metro ballots. The city’s liberal-leaning population came out in droves to make it known that they wanted Donald Trump out of the White House expeditiously as Atlanta’s Clifford Harris would say.

The 16 electoral votes that Biden wins brings his 2020 election total to 306 and as Trump is expected to win North Carolina, that makes the final tally 306-232 for a Biden win. Big blue energy.

As if you needed any more political confections, here’s some sweet irony. Trump spent years talking about how much he whooped Hillary Clinton by in the 2016 election that gave him a victory with a 304-227 final tally. Due to the faithless electors who voted for the other candidate, this means that Biden won 2 more votes than Trump did. You already know that petty s#!t like that grinds Donnie’s gears to no end and simultaneously turns us on a little blue pill.

Bye, clown.

Oh, by the way, the Pennsylvania Secretary of State just announced that there will be no recount in that state.

NEWS: There will be no recount in Pennsylvania. Biden has won decisively. https://t.co/NU6uyGZUMf — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) November 13, 2020

🚨BREAKING: Pennsylvania Court REJECTS Trump lawsuit challenging 1,259 ballots. Trump and allies are now 1-17 in court.https://t.co/lCmkBsiewC — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 13, 2020

Guffaw. Guffaw. Guffaw.