Kyle Kuzma decided to weigh in on the possibility of another lockdown to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, but people really weren’t feeling what he had to say.

The Lakers baller took to Twitter on Friday to ask his followers if they were cool with another shutdown for a couple weeks. When most of his fans responded that they were cool with the lockdown, he continued to ask questions about the logistics, suggesting that he’s skeptical of the proposed plan.

“Are you guys cool with the country shutting down 2-4 weeks?” he asked. “Would you be cool with a shutdown with no stimulus? How would that work”

Are you guys cool with the country shutting down 2-4 weeks? — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 13, 2020

Would you be cool with a shutdown with no stimulus? How would that work https://t.co/RSS4Kxhkc4 — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 13, 2020

Many people found his skepticism to be especially funny, since he just came out of the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, where they went months without a positive coronavirus test because of the very same lockdown tactics. His reasoning? According to Kuz, the U.S. can’t be put in that same bubble.

“0. But Americans can’t live inside a bubble,” he said to a fan who asked about the NBA’s lockdown. “We were very fortunate. And quite frankly that’s the only we could “control” a spread. I don’t see another way. There you go.”

He continued that same sentiment in response to another tweet, writing, “Yeah try putting a bubble over Los Angeles see how that works kid lol.”

0. But Americans can’t live inside a bubble. We were very fortunate. And quite frankly that’s the only we could “control” a spread. I don’t see another way. There you go. https://t.co/JoylLcxPE2 — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 13, 2020

Yeah try putting a bubble over Los Angeles see how that works kid lol https://t.co/w4RKeCqaHQ — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 13, 2020

When a fan pointed out that New Zealand has used shutdowns to reach the point they’re at now, Kuzma pointed out the differences between New Zealand and America saying, “You tell one of us to do something and we’re trying to find ways to break a rule.”

Which is, essentially, exactly why the U.S. would benefit from another lockdown–because people aren’t abiding by the rules of masks and social distancing.

True! But hear me out….New Zealand (no disrespect) is not the US lol. Those people have abided by rules and procedures. You tell one of us to do something and we’re trying to find ways to break a rule. Tough. https://t.co/4HJ65FehrV — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 13, 2020

*cue further dragging*

It takes like 10 seconds to find out why the virus began spreading again, and why it's spreading wildly here as well. You have too much time, money, and resources to be online doing this nonsense. https://t.co/v2UkknCNbg — Zito (@_Zeets) November 13, 2020

Bro I know you wanna wear a big ass knee length leopard print coat in 85 degree LA weather to Nobu for some instagram likes but on God that shit can wait https://t.co/4EQpDjNbIs — America is musty (@DragonflyJonez) November 13, 2020