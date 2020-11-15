Bossip Video

Last week, Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed while driving on the highway in his hometown. No arrests have been made, but allegedly, it all stemmed from a local feud. One of Mo3’s closest friends and collaborator Lil Boosie was the first to speak out about his passing.

IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY “MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 12, 2020

Now, according to reports from TMZ, Boosie was in Dallas yesterday and found himself in the middle of gunfire, which sent him to the hospital.

Boosie Badazz has a bullet hole in his leg after coming under gunfire during a trip to Dallas … TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Boosie was shot at in Dallas Saturday, after rolling through town in what we’re told was a sprinter van near a strip mall called Big T’s Plaza. Yesterday evening, he stopped by another venue to pay his respects to recently murdered Dallas rapper Mo3 — who was a friend and collaborator of his. Dallas PD tells us … officers responded to reports of an armed encounter Saturday, where the callers stated someone had been shot but then fled in a private vehicle. We’re told when the cops showed up at the scene, there was nobody around and no signs of a crime being committed.

Boosie was actually in Dallas on business as he had a show in the city and wasn’t looking for trouble, but it seems like trouble found its way to him anyway. Luckily, his gunshot wound wasn’t life-threatening and he’s expected to make a full recovery.