Representative-Elect Cori Bush is already showing just how important her presence in the House of Representatives is.

On Friday, while attending orientation for incoming House members, the Missouri Representative-elect was wearing a face mask that featured Breonna Taylor’s name written across it. Bush chose to wear the protective gear as a way to bring more attention to Taylor’s story, but according to Missouri’s first Black congresswoman, several of her GOP colleagues had mistakenly assumed “Breonna” was her name, which led her to believe–with good reason– that they were unfamiliar with Taylor’s case.

“It’s Day One, so I’m wearing my “Breonna Taylor” mask. A few of my Republican colleagues have called me Breonna, assuming that’s my name,” she wrote on Twitter. “It hurts. But I’m glad they’ll come to know her name & story because of my presence here. Breonna must be central to our work in Congress.”

It’s Day One, so I’m wearing my “Breonna Taylor” mask. A few of my Republican colleagues have called me Breonna, assuming that’s my name. It hurts. But I’m glad they’ll come to know her name & story because of my presence here. Breonna must be central to our work in Congress. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 13, 2020

She went on to tweet out a video of her giving further comments on the matter, writing, “I am Breonna Taylor as far as I could be a Black woman murdered in my bed tonight. But I am not Breonna Taylor. She was murdered and still has not received the justice she deserves.”

I am Breonna Taylor as far as I could be a Black woman murdered in my bed tonight. But I am not Breonna Taylor. She was murdered and still has not received the justice she deserves. pic.twitter.com/nL9S8M9quT — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 14, 2020