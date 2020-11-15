Bossed Up Preciousness: Young Zhuri Nova Shares Footage From Her Harlem Fashion Row Hosting Gig

Talk about a full circle moment! This photo was taken two years ago when Lebron James accepted an Icon360 award from Harlem’s Fashion Row during NYFW.

Now Lebron’s daughter Zhuri James is already an excellent host and interviewer. The six-year-old recently shared BTS footage from her Janie And Jack x Harlem Fashion Row hosting gig on her YouTube channel.

The precocious young beauty promoted her experience on her Instagram, captioning:

Hey guys! I have a brand new episode dropping today on my YouTube in ONE HOUR!

I had so much fun hosting the Harlem’s Fashion Row and Janie and Jack fashion show (I even got to record some BTS) so I wanted to share it with you!!

I can’t wait to share it with you! 🤗 P.S. Have you already subscribed to my channel??

Check out the video below

Super cute right? So far we have loved all of Zhuri’s content. Can’t wait to see what she does next. Hit the flip to see more from her experience.