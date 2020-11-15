Bossip Video

Verzuz has been one of the biggest brands to emerge from the quarantine of 2020. Even with restrictions being lifted in some areas, the brain child of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland is still seeing growth. Verzuz signed a partnership with Apple Music, which will have the battles available to all Apple Music subscribers, and most importantly, those with an Apple TV so they can watch the battles on the big screen.

The most recent battle that was announced was scheduled to be Verzuz between two Atlanta legends with TIP taking on Jeezy. Now, the battle has had a last minute change, making things even more interesting.

Gucci Mane and Jeezy participating in anything together is something no one had on their 2020 bingo card. This year is still proving to be a time of unlimited possibilities, even as we reach the end of its cycle. Even more interesting, both artists will be in the same room together, playing their hits back to back.

Gucci has been vocal about killing an attempted robber he believes was sent by Jeezy in the past, so you can understand why everyone is shocked to see these rappers doing something together. Both artists have recorded scathing diss tracks towards one another, so we will have to wait and see who’s bold enough to play them in the battle.

Hopefully everyone remains cordial during the event, but with the captions and the passive aggressive shots already starting, that doesn’t seem likely…