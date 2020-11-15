Bossip Video

It’s not surprising that the 2020-2021 NBA season will be different than past years–but one of the most disappointing changes, for many fans, is the fact that there won’t be an All-Star game next year.

Before COVID-19 took over, plans were already in place to hold All-Star Weekend 2021 in Indianapolis, but once the season finally started back up in the Orlando bubble this summer, it became clear that probably wouldn’t be the case.

Back in August, veteran Indiana-based basketball reporter Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files reported that the league would not be holding the All-Star Game as scheduled, given the uncertainty of when next season will actually start. All-Star Weekend was scheduled for Presidents’ Day weekend (Feb. 12-14) at Bankers Life FieldHouse.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the schedule for the 2020-21 NBA season, we and the Indiana Pacers informed our hotel partners in Indianapolis that NBA All-Star 2021 is unlikely to take place on Presidents’ Day weekend so they could make other arrangements,” an NBA spokesperson told Agness. “More information about next season’s schedule, including NBA All-Star, will be announced at a later date.”

Now, ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski has announced this season’s schedule, which does include an “All-Star Break,” but unfortunately, not an All-Star game.

According to Woj’s tentative schedule, opening night falls on December 22, All-Star Break (minus an All-Star Game will be March 5-10, and the regular season will end on May 16. Check out his tweet for the full-breakdown:

Tentative schedule

December 22: Opening night.

All-Star Break (minus an ASG): March 5-10

May 16: Regular season ends

May 17-to-21: Play-in tournament for 7-to-10 seeds.

May 22: First-round playoffs

June 7: Conference semifinals

June 22: Conference Finals

July 8-22: NBA Finals — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

As of now, there’s no further information on what this “All-Star Break” will consist of, but a bunch of players and fans traveling to Indiana for packed indoor events, like other years, is probably (definitely) not happening.