Congratulations!

Damon Dash and “wifey for lifey” Raquel Horn welcomed a newborn this weekend. The entertainment mogul shared the happy news on Instagram Saturday

We did it! @raquelmhorn what you did last night was incredible your a warrior a fine warrior ..I love you and the life you created for us … thank you #investinwomen @babydusko

Horn shared an identical photo following the birth:

Welcome @babydusko daddy @duskopoppington and I love you… thank you Damon fir the greatest gift in the whole world … I love you so much … thank you for holding my hand being my shoulder to cry on and my strength to move forward

The proud father also shared footage of him bringing the new mom breakfast in bed.

Dame and Raquel also shared an identical post revealing she had struggled with fertility prior to this baby.

Life gives everyone many challenges…one of mine has been fertility…the struggles and lessons I have learned from it are irreplaceable… learned so much about myself through this it has made me stronger… thank you to everyone how has shared it with me …

Horn was pregnant last year and celebrated a baby shower in November. She appears to have had a miscarriage shortly after but the couple was understandably private about the loss. It’s definitely one of the most difficult things for any woman and couple to experience. We’re so happy they were able to safely deliver Baby Dusko.

Congrats to the Dash family!