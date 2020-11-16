Bossip Video

Barack Obama has been keeping it very real as of late…

We already knew that Michelle Obama was the realest one walking, but new confirmation from her husband has further solidified that nobody is seeing her. Barack sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes that revealed some very intimate details about his relationship with Michelle from 2008-2016.

POTUS #44 kept it two Virgils about the Forever First Lady’s feelings on him running for the highest office in the land. Peep what she said:

“The answer is ‘no’. I do not want you running for President. God, Barack, when is it going to be enough?”

Wow. Wow. Wow. It’s chilling to hear that because for the 12 years that we have known Michelle Obama publicly she never even gave the slightest hint that she was unhappy to be living on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with her husband as the first Black President of these United States. She carried her displeasure with such cheerful aplomb that we never would have guessed. Very much unlike Melania Trump who looks like she’d rather be waterboarded than to have to fake like she loves her husband.

President hard-head went on to talk about the unprecedented social uprising and protests we witnessed this summer and also the ways in which Donald Trump’s refusal to concede to Joe Biden has damaged American elections. You can watch the full interview below.

Mr. Obama is also gearing up to release the first volume of his memoir “A Promised Land” on November 17th that will detail his time in office and give readers a look into his life before and after his presidency.