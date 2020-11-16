Bossip Video

Congrats to Paul George and his new fiance!

Paul George has a great sense of humor. The Los Angeles Clippers baller, who was recently engaged to the mother of his daughters Daniela Rajic earlier this month, got ahead of negative comments and decided to troll their relationship on a post. George wrote,

“Take this walk with me to our 30s where we’ll find love for life! Happy bday my love @danielarajic. S–t just got REAL lol love you,”

George ended the Instagram message with the hashtag #shegotaringfirst, taking jabs at their dating timeline.

Paul and Daniela have a bit of a controversial dating history! The couple first popped off around 2013 when George was already in a relationship with Callie Rivers. Daniela was a stripper at Tootsies in Miami at the time and after fooling around, she became pregnant and George offered the ex-dancer a sum of $ 1 million to get rid of the baby.

Daniela declined the hush money, giving birth to their first child, Olivia in May 2014. It wasn’t proven that Olivia was George’s child until after she was born. With legal proof that his daughter was his. Paul George then tried suing Daniela for custody, sparking a long custody battle. WTF, right?

A few years later, in 2017, Daniela and George welcome a second baby, their daughter Natasha to the surprise or many. Fast forward to earlier this month, they are now engaged. Good for them!

Their relationship history is pretty public and Paul probably knew he was getting ahead of jokes like these:

AYO PAUL GEORGE MARRYING A STRIPPER LMAOOOOO — Rudy lol (@Rudyt_iv) November 13, 2020

Daniela, on her 30th birthday, shared her own message to folks to celebrate her and Paul’s engagement.