Bossip Video

Last week, rapper Mo3 was killed on a Dallas freeway, leaving people puzzled on the events that led to his cold-blooded murder.

Mo3’s passing came less than a week after King Von was killed in Atlanta. It happened in his hometown of Dallas, Texas, where many suggested the cause might have been hometown beef–but no details had emerged until now. According to reports from TMZ, his killing may have been a setup.

“Sources close to the situation tell TMZ … the Dallas-based rapper left a female companion’s house Wednesday morning and noticed he was being watched. It’s unclear who the person tailing him was, but we’re told they followed him in their vehicle from the home to a gas station. Our sources say that’s when Mo3 knew something was up, and jumped on I-35 in an attempt to lose the other vehicle. We’re told he tried to get around traffic but ended up crashing on the side of the road. That’s when Mo3 got out of his car and ran for his life, before the trigger man gave chase and shot him in the back of the head. No one’s been arrested for the deadly shooting, and police haven’t identified a suspect yet.”

Just a few days after this incident, Lil Boosie was shot in the leg while in Dallas when someone opened fire on his sprinter van. With these shootings happening in broad daylight, it’s hard to imagine no one seeing anything and there being no witnesses, but as of now, police have no suspects.