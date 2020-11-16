Bossip Video

A bevy of celebs embarked on Santa Monica, California this weekend for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. This year’s ceremony that included mandatory COVID-19 testing and social distancing amongst attendees highlighted top artists across music, movies, TV, and pop culture as picked by fans who cast over one billion votes this year.

E! People’s Choice Awards Fashion Icon Honoree Tracee Ellis Ross was seen on the scene looking stylish in a tailored brown suit…

before switching into an exclusive Alexander McQueen gown while clutching her coveted trophy.

Tiffany Haddish who was nominated for Female Movie Star of 2020, was also on hand looking flirty in Prabal Gurung.

The comedienne presented Tyler Perry with his People’s Champion award and gushed to E! about her relationship with the megastar who taught her how to be financially savvy.

“He taught me how to invest in property how you can borrow money—use somebody else money to make your money grow, pay them back, turn around, do it one more time and, yeah, can’t really explain it right now,” she shared. “Took him 45 minutes to explain to me and two more times, but once he taught me that, I have learned how to make my finances grow I’ll never be homeless again, never. Never.”

For this reason, Tiffany described Tyler as; “instrumental to my career.”

Fellow comedienne Leslie Jones was also seen on the scene rocking a stylish customized Christian Siriano suit bearing the name of police brutality victims.

J. Lo who took home the People’s Icon Award during the ceremony for her accomplishments as a singer, actress, and dancer, also wore Christian Siriano and a high ponytail created by hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Other E! People’s Choice Awards attendees included E!’s “Nightly Pop” host Nina Parker...

singer Bebe Rexha…

and Demi Lovato who hosted the ceremony.

What do YOU think about the fashion at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards—are YOU feeling these get-ups???