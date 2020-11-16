Bossip Video

50 Cent has provided an update on Jeremih’s condition during hit battle against COVID-19.

On Sunday afternoon, 50 gave fans some hope regarding Jeremih’s situation, letting his followers know things were looking up following an announcement that was initially very bleak.

“Thank you for praying for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better,” he wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of the singer. 

This update comes after news of Jeremih’s hospitalization, which was followed by further reports elaborating on the seriousness of his condition. Fans first learned of this news from some of Jeremih’s closest friends and collaborators in the music industry, who posted on social media asking for prayers and well wishes for the singer.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now,” Chance The Rapper tweeted. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

At the time, sources close to the situation told TMZ that Jeremih was on a breathing ventilator within the ICU he’s being treated at, where his condition had recently gotten worse. Luckily, from 50’s update, it seems like things are moving in the right direction.
