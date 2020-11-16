Bossip Video

It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since Kim Porter tragically passed away. The 47-year-old model and ex-girlfriend of Diddy suddenly passed away on November 15th of 2018 after being diagnosed with lobar pneumonia.

Prayers go out to Diddy, Quincy, Christian, Jessie, D’Lila and the rest of Kim’s loved ones. Diddy took to Instagram to share some of his favorite photos of his late love.

Diddy and Porter began dating in the ’90s where they raised their three children throughout their on and off-again relationship. Combs and Kim officially called it quits in 2007 but remained good friends and continued to co-parent together.

Following the news of Kim’s tragic passing, a source close to Diddy told PEOPLE that he was “devastated and shocked.”

Such a beautiful woman and an amazing mother. We love the black and white shots.

Her oldest son Quincy also shared a photo of them together as well.

