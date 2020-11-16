Bossip Video

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the ladies continued their trip to Madeira, Portugal that included a shade fest between two of the housewives who’d seemingly buried the hatchet.

During a sitdown, Candiace Dillard revealed that she finally felt ready to have children with her husband Chris Bassett and noted that she was uncertain at first because of her strained relationship with her mom.

“There has been a bit of change in the way that I feel about a lot of things, but I do feel like I am ready to have kids,” said Candiace. “It’s a liberating feeling,” she added wiping away tears whit her signature folded up tissue.

And while most of the ladies gushed over the idea of Candy having “baby Bassett”, Ashley Darby didn’t look too pleased.

According to Ashley, since Candiace dragged her mercilessly over her “motherhood journey” it’s shocking to hear that she wants to have a child of her own. She noted that Candiace labeled her a “concubine” and shaded her husband Michael after they suffered a miscarriage as a couple.

Ashley: “When you did say those things, Michael really was hurting, and the fact that you took that dig at him was really hard for both of us. You talked about my husband faking crying about our miscarriage.” Candiace: “I don’t want to go backwards, I really don’t…” Ashley: “While I am trying to bury the hatchet, I am still taken aback by the hurtful things that you said. I was going through a really hard time in my life and now, I really want to be there for you and I genuinely care about you and your motherhood journey, but I don’t want to do it under false pretenses. I am holding on to some things, I’m not over it. You violated me emotionally — the fact [that] you were questioning my intentions of having a baby …”

Candiace was watching the show in real-time and reacted to Ashley’s comments. According to Candy, Ashley has “nothing else to talk about” and she sided with someone who hinted that colorism was coming in to play with constant calls for Candiace to apologize.

What else would she have to talk about? https://t.co/p672RPzGo5 — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) November 16, 2020

The answer is no. https://t.co/b3OICgrQQD — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) November 16, 2020

Candiace also blasted Ashley for what the reality star announced she would be doing next.

While on the cast trip, Ashley told Gizelle and Robyn that she had written a statement of defense for Monique following the fellow housewife’s Cabernet Combat with Candiace. Mind you, when the two ladies had their altercation at the winery, Ashley missed it completely because she was in the bathroom.

According to Ashely however, she’s going to speak up about Mo’s character—-not about what went down during the fight.

“Monique is filing a countersuit against Candiace, and I do need to tell her that Monique asked me to write a statement for her case,” said Ashley. “But yours is just going to say you walked to the bathroom and didn’t see anything, right?” asked Robyn while alleging that Monique wants Ashley to “character assasinate” Candiace. “Clearly, you don’t ever want to have a relationship with Candiace,” said Gizelle.

[…] “I wrote a statement that was my truth and that’s that,” said Ashley.

YIKES.

Candiace is of course none too pleased with Ashley and thinks her fellow housewife has been actively trying to “end her.”

Damaged people like that don’t heal. They just repurpose their affliction and try to cover it up by procreating. She was always committed to trying to end me. This was her shot and she took it. https://t.co/1mBDJJn7Qj — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) November 16, 2020

Next week Ashley will tell Candiace why she wrote the statement for Monique—and it apparently won’t go well. “F— you, Ashley!” Candiace says to her.

WELP!

What do YOU think about Ashely Darby and Candiace Dillard going at it on #RHOP???