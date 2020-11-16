Bossip Video

RIP B.I.G.!

Biggie Smalls tried to make at least one beef right before his untimely death in 1997. Tiny Harris reveals in a story she told to VLAD TV, the emcee gave his sincere apology to her and the girls of Xscape after rapping “I’ll f*ck RuPaul before I f*ck them ugly-ass Xscape b*tches” in his song “Dreams” a few years prior.

The group had avoided the rapper until that point when they were all at the same Vibe party in 1997. The same party he was leaving before he was killed.

“There was a couple of times after the ‘Dreams’ song that– we had a couple of shows and Jermaine would be like, ‘Biggie wants to see y’all. He wants to talk to y’all.’ And, you know, some of the girls were like, no.”

Tiny then revealed that the other girls weren’t interested in hearing Biggie out, who had been rude to the group, calling them “ugly” in his lyrics.

“I just remember us not wanting to deal with him. Not wanting to talk to him. And then, at the Vibe party, he was there and someone came to us and said Biggie wanted to speak to us. Kandi was like, ‘I’m not going over there. I don’t wanna talk to him.’ So I was just like, I’ll go over there. So I went.”

She continues, explaining how the conversation went.

“He basically apologized for saying that, that he thought we were beautiful,” says Tiny about Biggie. “He was like, ‘I’m an ugly motherf*cker and I ain’t had no b*tches talking about nobody’, you know. We laughed and we hugged or whatever and it was all good. And then, you know…”

Continuing her story, Tine reveals Kandi did regret not hearing Biggie out that night. You can peep Tiny tell the story in the clip below.