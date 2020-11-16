Bossip Video

Hot or hell nah?

Add Masika Kalysha to the list of people who has beef with Tory Lanez. The reality star just disses him back on wax after the controversial rapper took shots at her on his latest album. Masika is firing back with “Masetha”, butchering Nas’ Ron Browz produced beat to answer her nemesis.

The track is apparently in response to Tory Lanez’ “Sorry I Had To,” where he took shots at the mom for meddling into “every twitter debate”, likely mad she commented on his situation wit Meg Thee Stallion.

Ayy, Masika, this your chance, you in every Twitter debate

And every Shade Room comment like common sense ain’t common sense

Like we be needin’ your two cents and all your vents

Fakin’ a kidnappin’ for your OnlyFans

And tryna front like missin’ kids was your intent

If that’s the type of sh*t you teachin’ Khari, then you should sit in a pen’

And watch people disagree in the end

You try to make it facts, but it’s a L-I-E in the end

Here’s how Masika “got him” back on record:

How you go from being a woman beater to a shooter?

With a ruler, I got some n*ggas that’ll do ya

And run through ya, petunia

You sweet little b*tch

You used to eat my p*ssy

Now you can suck my d*ck

Here’s the full version of “Masetha” here:

How do you rate Masika’s Tory Lanez diss?