UH OH!

It’s FOUNDERS’ DAY and absolutely necessary that we celebrate the mighty Bruhz of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. on their momentous day marking 109 years of service, aggressive tongue flicks, vicious neck rolls, Earth-shaking stomps and bae-stealing shenanigans as the beloved bad boys of the Divine 9.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is the first international fraternal organization founded on the campus of a Historically Black College.

Founded by undergraduates Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman at Howard University, the storied fraternity continues to shine as the gold booted standard with several high-profile members including Michael Jordan, Steve Harvey and Tom Joyner.

The name Omega Psi Phi was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase “friendship is essential to the soul” that was selected as the motto.

Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance and Uplift were adopted as Cardinal Principles.

“Being part of a fraternity has given me the foundation for everything I do in my career from the loyalty to the determination; it laid the foundation for everything I’ve been able to enjoy. I’m heavily involved with Omega Psi Phi,” said Terence J who reps for the storied org as the national ambassador for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

“It is an honor to be the new Thurgood Marshall College Fund National Ambassador. As a product of a publicly-supported HBCU, I look forward to using my platform to highlight, promote and put a big spotlight on TMCF, and the 47 member-schools they represent because I know first hand the value of HBCUs.”

