No one expected to hear Yung Berg tell these stories, but here they are.

Hitmaka is a wild guy. The producer, formerly known as Yung Berg got loose this week as he appeared on The Drink Champs podcast, recalling random stories of hookups and partying in his days of being a chart-topping artist. He also recalled memories of being extremely close with Ray J. One of the more interesting stories he told was of him accidentally seeing Whitney Houston in the buff around the time she was tight with Ray J.

Hitmaka shared one story in particular of when he was hanging out with the pair around the time of his 2008 “Sexy Can I” collaboration with Ray J in Atlanta.

“We in Atlanta, we’re staying at this hotel,” he shared. “We have a show at Compound Nightclub. So I go get into the car with Ray and Whitney Houston is in the car with us. Whitney was a Gangsta though, she was a real ni**a. Me and Whitney throwing back patron, she chain-smoking squares. It was a vibe.”

After a few hours of partying it up at the nightclub, Yung Berg got a text from Ray J to come to his hotel room but maybe he came by too fast? Whitney was in there, apparently getting undressed.

“I go in the room, Whitney Houston taking her pants off. I walk in the room, like she getting naked in Ray J’s room and she like, ‘Get out of here, Yung Berg!’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m sorry’ and I ran out of the room,” he said.

After telling the funny and awkward story, Hitmaka was asked to then share more celebrity encounters, that’s when he mentioned hooking up with with “Power” actress and former 3LW member Naturi Naughton, who he met in L.A. during the early 2000s. Hitmaka says she had a “mousetrap” in her vagina, but later found out it was birth control.

“I ended up meeting the girls from 3LW, remember them? …I’ll never forget this shit… She was living at some apartment complex or whatever, we were cool, it was at the Artstone. If anybody’s in L.A., you already know about the Artstone. That’s where all the artists used to live, it’s in North Hollywood or whatever. So, I go to her crib, they’re having a little party or whatever. It’s like all the 3LW girls and shit. We go home, we smash. I smash her, but I’m like, ‘There’s something in her pussy,’ when I thought about it. It felt like a mousetrap in her vagina and that’s the first time I learned about birth control, she had the IUD. F**ked me up, that was my first experiencing that. And I love you [Naturi], this is years ago. This is 20 years ago, this is many moons ago.”

Well, ok! You can peep Hitmaka’s full interview down below.