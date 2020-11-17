Bossip Video

The rap has lost a LOT of it’s brightest stars over the past few years. One of the most shocking was the death of 21-year-old Chicago native Juice WRLD. If you’re an old head, you might not fully understand how meaningful he was to these kids today but he was surely beloved by the younger generation.

Last night, two of those people, G Herbo and Chance the Rapper took the opportunity to show that love to the world during their performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The Chicago rappers performed the title track from his most recent album PTSD that features Juice’s syrupy-yet-haunting vocals.

I turn the news on when I smell death in the air

I prove you wrong, I made it out of here

I don’t belong, I see my past everywhere

Don’t stand too close to me, eternal PTSD

The somber performance was a reminder of the trauma that these rappers come from and the continued trauma they endure after becoming successful. Life is still life whether you’re in the hood or Hollywood.

“PTSD” is a cut from G Herbo’s album that dropped this year. The original track features Lil Uzi Vert along with the late Juice WRLD. On Twitter, Chance revealed that he created the staging of the performance describing the set as “Chicago through and through.”

Herbo let me be creative director for the virtual performance tonight. Directed by Armani Martin. Musical Direction by Peter Cottontale. Tonight’s performance is Chicago through and through. Dedicated to Jarad 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SW7n3b50pb — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 16, 2020

In July, Herbo launched his Swervin’ Through Stress initiative aimed at providing free mental health resources to underserved communities.

Press play and watch G Herbo and Chance do a lil group therapy live on stage.

Rest in peace, Juice WRLD.