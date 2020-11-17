Bossip Video

We thought these two were friends.

Blac Chyna has allegedly hit a rough patch and was looking for help in her acquaintance Wendy Williams, but unfortunately, all she got was talked about. Wendy Williams shared the subject of a private text sent to her by Blac Chyna on her show this week, alleging Chyna is in desperate need of a place to stay.

“I told you Blac Chyna texted me regularly, ‘Can you help me find a condo, I have no place to live.’”

Yikes! Wendy continued, making it clear she didn’t respond to the text. Williams said she didn’t want to get involved in whatever Blac Chyna has going on, despite the two hanging out once upon a time.

“It was like random, like, maybe she sent a blast to everybody that she knows. It didn’t say “Dear Wendy”. I didn’t answer it. I don’t want to be involved.”

Wendy’s guest host Devyn Simone also mentioned that Chyna had stopped receiving child support payments from Tyga and that her payments from Rob Kardashian for their daughter Dream were lowered.

Damn, I thought y’all said Blac Chyna was securing the bag on OnlyFans? pic.twitter.com/7gLFHYQnCT — Blade Pinderhughes 🎭🇭🇹 (@RegalCourtier7) November 16, 2020

This is interesting news, considering Blac Chyna is known for her lavish lifestyle. At least to the public eye, the mother of Dream and King has a crib in Calabasas and a fleet of luxury cars. Could she be really hurting? And why would Wendy spill this information? The pair seemed to grow close last year, hanging out in L.A. for a short span of time amid Wendy’s divorce drama.

The model seemed to respond after The Wendy Williams Show aired, showing fans all her personal business, by showing off the outside of her home and some of her cars in her driveway in her IG stories. In the clip, the rapper played a snippet of her song “Ca$h Only” featuring Trippie Redd.

Blac Chyna with a quick flex after those Wendy Williams comments💁🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fuERgCMP70 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 16, 2020

Do YOU think Wendy was telling the real tea on Chyna’s living situation?