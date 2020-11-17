Bossip Video

Normani is out here slaying the December cover of Women’s Health Magazine. The singer talks about the challenges that came from being part of a global pop group, her transition to a solo career and developing healthy habits. Check out some photos and quotes from her interview below.

On being overlooked for opportunities as part of girl group Fifth Harmony, where she was the only Black member:

“That alters the perception you have of yourself. Having certain things happen so blatantly while also feeling like the ‘other’ and being so young and hearing the public compare [us] took a toll on my confidence. For a long time, I didn’t believe in myself because I didn’t feel like I was given the opportunity to.”

This is so sad, and the funny thing is — even before Normani spoke up about these issues we got the sense that she was really not being honored and protected in the way that she should be. Watching her step out on her own as a solo artist and begin the recognition and accolades she deserves has been phenomenal. Just look at her now — she’s a cover girl and she totally deserves it.

