Michelle Obama is the definition of a class act, but still, she couldn’t resist writing a lengthy Instagram post to put Donald Trump in his place following all of his recent antics.

In a post shared on Monday, Michelle called upon the country to honor the 2020 election results and “encourage a smooth transition of power.” Even though Donald Trump finally admitted, recently, that Joe Biden won the election, he only did so with the caveat that it was “rigged.” In her post, Obama directly addressed the Cheeto-In-Chief’s refusal to admit defeat and concede, also reflecting on where she was four years ago when Hillary Clinton lost the election.

“This week, I’ve been reflecting a lot on where I was four years ago. Hillary Clinton had just been dealt a tough loss by a far closer margin than the one we’ve seen this year. I was hurt and disappointed—but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won,” she wrote. “The American people had spoken. And one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do.”

Our forever First Lady went on to explain that helping that transition of power wasn’t easy for her, especially because Trump had infamously spread racist and hateful lies about her husband.

“I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me,” she continued. “Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside. So I welcomed Melania Trump into the White House and talked with her about my experience, answering every question she had—from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House. I knew in my heart it was the right thing to do—because our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego.”

Michelle concluded her post by stressing the importance of holding Trump accountable, while countless Republicans echo his sentiments that this whole process was rigged, stalling the entire process.

“Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don’t like them or wish it had gone differently—the presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party. To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and security in danger,” she wrote. “This isn’t a game. So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation’s leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history.”

