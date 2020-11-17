Bossip Video

Jesus, take the wheel!

Guns are baked-in part of American culture much to the chagrin of those mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who have lost loved ones to the rampant gun violence that takes place every single day on the streets of this country.

A Sacramento man named Jacques Houston thought it appropriate to hold a family-friendly boxing event where the city’s youth could come and take in the sweet science in a safe environment that encourages fists over gunfire. Sadly, the phrase “the road to Hell is paved with good intentions” played out in real time.

According to the Sacramento Bee, a police officer killed a gunman who had come into the event waving a gun at innocent people. A police sergeant who was nearby said he heard multiple gunshots after seeing people stream from the event in terror. Houston says he didn’t hear the violence as he stayed inside the warehouse but he came in contact with the shooter prior saying, “I personally could see that he was too intoxicated, so I escorted him out.”

In regards to the police shooting, Houston says he feels responsible and doesn’t hold a grudge against the cop who killed the suspect.

“I feel responsible because I didn’t handle it better. I should have went out there and talked to him because this is my event. I escorted him out but I didn’t go out there and talk to him,” he said. “The family, I send all my condolences out … I don’t have nothing bad to say about what they (the police) did.”

Sad state of affairs.