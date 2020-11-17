Bossip Video

50 Cent is back in his wisdom bag stopping by The Breakfast Club this morning to drop some gems on a ton of different topics. The interview was full of 50 just giving his thoughts on his recent social media events and talking all about COVID-19. Perhaps the biggest social media event was his confusing cosign of Donald Trump. Recently, 50 posted his displeasure with Biden’s tax plan without realizing the heat of the political climate. This prompted everyone–even his ex Chelsea Handler— checking him and even offering to pay his taxes. During his interview on The Breakfast Club, 50 opened up about his post and also revealed Trump’s campaign reached out with a handsome offer.

“They offered me $1 million to go to Trump’s inauguration,” said 50 Cent on this morning’s broadcast. “I passed on that. [They initially offered] $500,000 and it went up to $1 million while I was still confused with whether I should do it.” “He was needing it for the same reasons you see now, he participated with different artists for the Black vote,” said Fifty. “And I’m going, nah, I ain’t gone put myself in that position. ‘Cause I don’t know what I’d have to do to recover from that.”

50 admits the reason he spoke about taxes was because the debate was overrun with COVID-19 talk. When the topic of Lil Wayne consigning Trump came up, 50 says he’s sure Lil Wayne was paid. “Easily. He got paid,” he said about the fellow rapper. “He had the sweater and the picture.”

You can watch 50 discuss King Von, Verzuz, COVID, and more below.

