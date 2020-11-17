Bossip Video

George Clooney just confirmed the longstanding rumor that he gave $1 million to his 14 closest friends back in 2013.

The Oscar winner talked about the exchange in his cover story for GQ’s Men of the Year issue.

“I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the f**k am I waiting to get hit by a bus?” Clooney explained.

A few years back, one of Clooney’s best friends, Rande Gerber, made headlines when he told MSNBC that the actor invited their group of friends over for dinner and surprised them each with a suitcase containing $1 million in cash. In this new interview with GQ, Clooney said that when he decided to gift all that moolah to his friends, he was single, aging, and didn’t expect to have the family he does now. Just a few years later, he got married to his now-wife Amal Clooney and is the father of 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

“And I thought, what I do have are these guys who’ve all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another,” he revealed. “I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years. … And I thought, you know, without them I don’t have any of this.”