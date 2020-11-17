Bossip Video

We hope he gets well soon!

The comedy community is in collective prayer this week after reports surfaced that Sinbad, the Godfather of clean comedy, has suffered a stroke. The news broke from his personal social media accounts in a statement from his family. So far all we know is the 64-year-old stand-up comedian and actor is now in his recovery stage.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke. Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.’ Thank you.”

Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, rose to fame with several HBO comedy specials in the early 1990s. He made himself a household name after starring in “The Sinbad Show” on Fox from 1993-1994 and played Coach Walter Oakes on “A Different World,” on NBC from 1987 to 1993 for six seasons.

Fellow comedians have been sending the loveable star their prayers, including Sherri Shepherd and Roy Wood Jr. Singer Al B. Sure left prayer hands and the comment “Big BroBro” under his family’s statement about his condition.

Let's keep Sinbad in our prayers! He's an icon in the comedy world, brilliantly funny & a genuinely nice guy! Get well @SinbadBad! 🙏🏾 #Sinbad https://t.co/ydvebxWbQd — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) November 16, 2020

Prayers up for one of the realest. https://t.co/XPoNa4QlhG — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) November 16, 2020

So far there haven’t been any other updates on Sinbad’s condition. We pray he fully recovers.