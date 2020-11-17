Bossip Video

After canceling their event earlier this year, Rolling Loud has announced the date and the headliners for their 2021 festival in Miami.

Next year, on May 7, 8, and 9, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and ASAP Rocky will headline the ever-growing hip-hop festival. Luckily for devoted attendees, all tickets for Rolling Loud Miami 2020 will be honored for the new 2021 dates–plus, additional tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

This upcoming festival is expected to be the brand’s first in-person festival since the start of the pandemic, and may very well be the first festival to return to in-person events. Because the majority of Americans have been stuck inside this year, back in August, Rolling Loud announced a partnership with Twitch to launch digital music festivals via the streaming platform.

With all of the headliners from the canceled 2020 Rolling Loud Miami line up returning for the new dates, a representative for Rolling Loud also confirmed, according to Complex, that 99 percent of performers from the 2020 announcement will perform at the 2021 event. The festival also teased that further details about the event will be announced “in the coming months.”

