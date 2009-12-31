BDR’s Web Venture is Not So Global After All

Bossip is all for “getting along” with everyone, diversity, and all that but your boy BDR is taking this “Global” stuff a little too far. We noticed BDR is taking his “extreme swirl game” from the bedroom to the boardroom. On BDR’s Global Grind’s about us page, the two Black team members were found at the bottom of the page! Here is what it says about ol’ girl at the top:

Andrea Gouw, Director of Business Development

Don’t let the nickname fool you. Dre is like a fish out of water when it comes to hip-hop, but up for the challenge of working in the hip-hop space. An avid music fan, she counts Pulp, Portishead and the Pixies among her favorites…not P. Diddy, Pharrell and Master P. Andrea has spent time working in fashion and retailing as well as online at Walmart.com and Real Networks.

Supporting blood diamonds and human rights abuses in Africa (allegedly for stacks), sportin’ Becky’s every chance he gets, and now this. SMH.