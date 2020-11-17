Bossip Video

Spike Lee has just signed on to do a film most of us probably never imagined coming to life, especially with such an iconic name tied to it.

The legendary director is going to be at the helm of a musical movie about the origin story of the Viagra: the first drug to treat erectile dysfunction. The 63-year-old is partnering with British actor and playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah to write the screenplay, while Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, who created the Tony-winning production Passing Strange, are writing the score.

Lee talked about the upcoming musical project in a statement to Deadline:

“First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking ‘My Narrow,Rusty Behind’ Dragging,Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn. I Did Not Want To See Corny People Singin’ And Dancin’. I Instead Wanted To Play With My Friends On Da Block,Stoop Ball,Stick Ball,Punch Ball, Soft Ball, Basketball,2 Hand Touch, Tackle Football, Coco Leevio, Johnny On Da Pony, Hot,Peas And Butter, Crack Top,Down Da Sewer And Of Course-Booty’s Up. All The Great New York City Street Games That Might Be Sadly Lost Forever. My Father,Bill Lee,Jazz/Folk Bassist,Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies,Henceforth And What Not,Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN’,ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth,Ruth.”

While he seems quite excited by the project, Spike declined to draw a personal connection to the film’s subject matter.

Viagra was created in 1998 as a therapy for the treatment of chest pain related to the heart, which accidentally produced the revolutionary erectile dysfunction pill. Today, drugs containing the generic drug, sildenafil, are still considered appropriate for some cases of heart trouble. Since its function is to expand vessels, it helps allow blood to pump where you need it the most….you get the idea.