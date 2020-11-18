Love Triangles, Trafficking And More Intersect On ABC’s New Drama Big Sky [VIDEO]

Montana is still the Wild West y’all.

Last week on Thursday, November 12, BOSSIP editors joined ABC’s virtual series premiere of “Big Sky,” from creator and visionary storyteller David E. Kelley, which brought together series stars Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey, John Carroll Lynch, and Gage Marsh as well as additional celebrity guests included Lena Waithe, Mayim Bialik, Lance Bass, Brooke Shields, Fortune Feimster, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adina Porter, Iliza Shlesinger, AnnaSophia Robb, Sharon Osbourne, Hannah Simone, Kate Flannery, Kristin Davis, Kathryn Gallagher, Kate Nash, Rachel Roy, Danica McKellar, Poppy Montgomery, Caroline Rhea and more.

The series is based on the books by C.J.Box and David E. Kelley serves as showrunner and will write on multiple episodes. The show follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt as they join forces with his estranged wife, ex-cop Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. After learning these are not the only girls to disappear in the area, they frantically race to catch the culprit before another woman is taken.

Check out a trailer for the series below:

We don’t want to give anything away but the first episode is crazy! There’s a big love triangle to kick off the episode — and the plot twists and turns like you wouldn’t believe.

The virtual premiere event brought guests into the world of Big Sky, Montana, kicking off with a LIVE, interactive pre-party experience in the “All In Bar,” serving a signature drink, the “Big Sky Mule” made with Huckleberry vodka. To allow attendees to experience first-hand what it’s like to be part of the town, event producers Little Cinema built out a full, physical recreation of the bar seen in the first episode, filled with easter eggs from the show and populated it with two performers set in the “Big Sky” world. One of the performers treated guests to a LIVE performance of some of the iconic songs from the show, including a cover of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walking.”

The event continued with the world premiere screening of the first episode of “Big Sky” and a live Q&A with stars Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick, and Kylie Bunbury, who praised working with creator David E. Kelly and tidbits about life on set, which additional cast members chiming in from the live chat.

Here’s a few quotes from the stars of the show:

“To have moments that take your breath away, it’s exciting to be a part of.”

– Ryan Phillippe

“I feel privileged to represent black cowboys…I’m really proud of this one.”

– Kylie Bunbury

“It’s really a show with female empowerment, not only on-screen, but off-screen as well.”

– Katheryn Winnick

“Big Sky” airs at 10pm EST / 9pm CST on ABC. Will you be watching?