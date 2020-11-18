Bossip Video

Meek Mill has been laying low during the COVID-19 pandemic and mostly minding his business, but he still gets thrown into drama time and time again.

Earlier this summer, he was put on blast by Kanye West for his meeting with his wife, Kim Kardashian, to talk prison reform with a mutual friend. He even had drama from his own family when a member recorded him during an argument, for whatever reason. On the other end of the spectrum, Meek also welcomed a new bundle of joy with his ex-girlfriend, Milano.

It’s safe to say the rapper’s life has plenty of new content we can’t wait to hear about in whatever music he puts out next. The last we heard from Meek was his track, “Other Side Of America,” a reflection of the times following the death of George Floyd.

This week, Meek took to Twitter to let fans know the drought will soon be over. The Philly rapper announced he will be releasing a four-pack of music to kick off this weekend. By four-pack, he means four brand new songs, and more than likely, Meek is building hype for an upcoming album drop.

Meek deleted his Twitter recently after getting slandered for telling Philly rappers to stop beefing in the streets, but he’s sure to have his account back up and running just in time to share the music.