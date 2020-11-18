Bossip Video

Last week, Young Jeezy revealed that he wanted to do a Verzuz battle, going on to say he originally wanted to face Gucci Mane. He told Swizz Beatz and Timberland to reach out and see if they could make it happen, but unfortnately, they had to inform him Gucci Mane “respectfully” declined. Jeezy kept it moving and instead set his battle with another Atlanta legend, T.I., ahead of his album release.

There’s good reason as to why Gucci wouldn’t be interested in the battle. The two collaborated early on in their careers, but then, things went sour and the historic beef was started. For years, Gucci claimed Jeezy set him up and sent someone to kill him. Gucci would end up killing the person and go on to throw shots at Jeezy in the booth while also slandering him in interviews.

Ever since, Gucci has never been one to hold his tongue. This weekend, we learned hell might just freeze over after Gucci announced he would now be apart of the Verzuz battle and is replacing T.I. last minute.

Tell buddy get ready @verzuzonline 🥶 nov 19 TrapGod vs SnoCone ❄️ pic.twitter.com/L7tKXRILRk — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 15, 2020

Almost all of the internet didn’t believe this was true due to the past history and Gucci posting the flyer first with shade. Now, the event has been confirmed and Gucci is in full bully mode. Gucci posted a meme on Instagram referencing him murdering Jeezy’s friend and his lyrics on his diss track “The Truth“.

You can see the meme below and pray this battle still happens at this point.