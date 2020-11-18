Bossip Video

19 and 37???

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick has rubbed a bunch of folks the wrong way. Fan who have been keeping up with the star’s love life believe he’s been grooming his latest girlfriend. This week TMZ reported that the 37-year-old dad of three was out on a beach date with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of “Days Of Our Lives” actress, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin who starred as Perseus in the 1981 fantasy film Clash of the Titans.

The pair were hugged up on the coast of Santa Barbara, a few weeks after hanging at a Halloween party together according to eyewitnesses.

This is odd to a lot of people because Scott just broke things off with Sofia Richie, another daughter of a famous star and they started dated when she was 19. Sophia is now 22.

Scott Disick consistently dating women younger than 20 is SICKENING — ColdGirlWinter (@shaheenc25) November 17, 2020

So what’s up with his preference for dating 19-year-olds, huh? Scott’s children he raises with Kourtney Kardashian are just 10, 8, and 5-years-old. People are wondering why the gap between Amelia’s age and Mason is less than the one between Amelia and Mason’s dad. Do YOU find this creepy at all?

at the rate Scott Disick is going he’s not too far off dating one of Mason’s pals — em (@emmaaafinn) November 17, 2020

This isn’t the first time Scott and Amelia were seen out and about together. They actually attended Kylie Jenner’s Halloween party together. Kris Jenner happens to also be GREAT friends with Amelia’s mom, Lisa Renner so fans think maybe he’s been eyeing her for a while now???

