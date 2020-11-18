Bossip Video

“I wasn’t beating up on nobody…”

Erica Campbell knows she raised eyebrows with comments she made regarding marriage and “hoe behavior” and the gospel songstress is issuing a response.

Earlier this week the “Mary Mary” singer shared a meme that was seemingly slut-shaming women who want “marriage benefits” while “sowing hoe seeds.”

“You can’t sow Hoe seeds and reap marriage benefits. Your brain and body don’t switch like that. You gotta prepare you mind for marriage because it’s ministry,” read the meme.

After receiving some backlash in particular because her husband Warryn Campbell previously admitted to infidelity…

Not Erica Campbell talking about sowing hoe seeds…. when her husband still cheated on them wife seeds she was sowing. — Yazmin Cuomo (@TiffanyyG_) November 16, 2020

Imagine hoe seeds are just minding their business and here comes Erica Campbell — Sower of Hoe Seeds (@AmandaDannielle) November 16, 2020

Erica Campbell said you can’t plant hoe seeds and reap the benefits of marriage. Me in the garden before I met my husband: pic.twitter.com/LWp9Ua8BVH — Jane Esq. (@JaneTheDragon) November 16, 2020

Erica called into The Morning Hustle to offer some clarification about her comments that apparently actually center around monogamy.

According to the “Shackles” singer, she’s coming from a believer’s perspective, one that believes that there’s “benefit in being with one person.”

“I said you can’t sow hoe seed and think you’re going to reap marriage benefits. And what I meant by that is monogamy must be practiced. It’s not something that happens automatically. If you’re in the practice of sleeping around, doing whatever—and I’m coming from a believer’s perspective because that’s what I am. I know there’s a benefit in being with one person. That was God’s design for our life. I know that a lot of people, dealing with broken hearts, they’ll say, ‘Fine, I don’t care. Ima do what I want.’ And you can. But the benefits of marriage are beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,” said Campbell on The Morning Hustle.

She also noted biblical teaching about “fleeing from sexual immorality” and noted that if you want to be married you have to “train your brain.”

“There’s a scripture that says flee from sexual immorality. Every other sin that a person commits, you commit outside the body. But sex is internal. It’s bringing someone into your temple. And I don’t think you should be random with it. And if you want to be married, I think it’s something you have to train your brain. You have to practice. You have to be around people who believe in marriage, who uplift marriage. And you have bring God in it. Because before God made a church, he made a man and a woman. If there’s anything better than sex, he left it in heaven. Of course, the enemy wants to manipulate to destroy families and people with it. So if you look at it from a God perspective that’s where I was coming from. I wasn’t beating up on nobody. I promise y’all. I don’t do that.” […] You have to get your mind, your heart and your sprit ready to just be with one person because it does take work.

Hmmm, definitely makes sense for a woman of Christ to feel this way—but do YOU agree?

Don’t “hoes stay winning”, also what constitutes a “hoe seed”, anyway?