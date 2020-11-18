Bossip Video

Who do you think is more blessed — Jason Momoa or Lisa Bonet? That’s definitely our number one question after reading Momoa’s new Men’s Health Magazine cover story.

Momoa covers the December issue of Men’s Health, on stands November 24. Inside, the 41-year-old star of Aquaman reveals his next dream role, how he doesn’t need to hit the gym for his incredible body and being nervous to date his wife Lisa Bonet. Check out more photos and excerpts from the interview below… Of course our favorite quotes are all about Lisa Bonet.

On working up the nerve to ask out Lisa Bonet when she was 38 and he was 26:

“A mess. Especially when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess and you’re a degenerate.”

On his advice for trying to date someone out of your league:

“Give up! Don’t do it! I was a nervous wreck. I really don’t have any tips. Be you. Try to be funny and make her laugh.”

On how he differs from his characters on Game of Thrones or Aquaman:

“I may look big and tough, but I’m not. I’m nothing like Khal Drogo. I’m not even the king of my own house! I’m absolutely terrified of my wife.”

We could see how dating Lisa Bonet could be intimidating and being married to her might be even more so.

Hit the flip for more from the interview.