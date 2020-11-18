Bossip Video

Kid Cudi just announced the launch of his latest endeavor: a production and music management company.

On Tuesday, according to reports from Deadline, Kid Cudi introduced Mad Solar, a production and music management company he’s heading with the help of Dennis Cummings, Karina Manashil, and media and entertainment company Bron Studios.

“Beyond excited to be launching my production company Mad Solar and partnering with Bron, whose creative vision and storytelling has transformed the industry,” the musician said of launching the company. “I am so very proud of the slate that we are developing and can’t WAIT for you all to see what we got cookin’.” “Scott Mescudi’s growth as a creative and an entrepreneur has been impressive,” Bron Chairman Aaron L. Gilbert said in a statement via Deadline. “For Bron, the strategic relationship with Mad Solar is key in our efforts to support the entertainment industry’s top creatives, as well as expand Bron’s access to the best in class music and sports talent through Mad Solar’s management division.”

The upcoming Netflix animated series that Cudi co-created with Kenya Barris, Entergalactic, is being produced by Mad Solar. Not only is he going to co-create the series, but Cudi will also star in the show and act as executive producer and writer.

Cudi also took to social media to celebrate the launch of Mad Solar, writing, “They aint ready. Hold on to ya butts!”

They aint ready. Hold on to ya butts! https://t.co/R6cN6C537H — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) November 18, 2020

The Moonman is definitely on a roll. In addition to announcing the launch of his media company, Cudi promised fans that we should expect some new music on the way soon. The “Solo Dolo ” rapper tweeted yesterday

“The music is coming. I promise.”

Just last month, the Ohio native teased a trailer for the third installment of the Man on the Moon series. We can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us!