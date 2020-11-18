Bossip Video

The late great Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing Store was vandalized this week.

On Tuesday, a video began making its way across the internet, showing footage of the store in its current state; The Marathon Clothing store and the entire shopping complex surrounding it are completely vandalized. It’s not clear who is responsible for the incident or how long ago it happened, but the glass windows on the front of the shop are completely shattered.

Someone vandalized Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing store 🤬 pic.twitter.com/tI7Xv9RTHu — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) November 17, 2020

The Marathon Clothing store was Nipsey’s pride and joy when he was alive, making an effort to invest back into his community in Crenshaw rather than buying property and opening a store in a more gentrified area of Los Angeles. This is also the same place the rapper’s tragic death took place last year.

On March 31, 2019, Nipsey Hussle was shot multiple times in the parking lot of The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles and pronounced dead at a hospital. The gunman, Eric Holder, pleaded not guilty in April to murder and two counts of attempted murder, along with a count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Unsurprisingly, people in the community immediately started cleaning up the damage, showing just how much love Nipsey still has in his city despite those who try to overshadow it with acts like this.