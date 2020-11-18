“Braxton Family Values” Exclusive: Trina And Von Exchange “I Do’s” [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Braxton Family Values” and this one is gonna be GOOD! The season has definitely been one with its fair share of drama but the family finally comes together to watch Trina say her “I Do’s” as she meets her love Von Scales at the altar. Check out a touching exclusive sneak peek clip below:

This looks so beautiful! We can’t wait to watch the whole thing. We absolutely loved catching the looks Von and Trina were giving one another but our other favorite part had to be watching Tamar’s reactions! She looked like she couldn’t be HAPPIER for her sister. We also loved that Trina emphasized how she and Von are older and more mature and on the same page in terms of building a marriage that lasts. Do you think most people do a better job of matching with a likeminded partner on their second time around? Trina has been through a whole lot and we are absolutely ecstatic she found her soulmate in Von.

The wedding episode of “Braxton Family Values” airs Thursday, November 19 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV. Will you be watching?