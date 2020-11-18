Bossip Video

There’s more “Good News” to share about a certain hottie…

Megan Thee Stallion’s serving up a hearty helping of Hot Girl garb for an Insta-Fashion brand.

The Houston rapper’s Fashion Nova X Megan Thee Stallion collection is now live and features denim with fringe and patchwork, snakeskin, zebra, and leopard print dresses and bodysuits, and even pet clothes. Interestingly, the proud dog mom is peddling puppy clothes as modeled by two of her four dogs, 4oe and Dos, who matched their mother in color-blocked tops.

“This collection was inspired by Megan’s unwavering confidence, fearless style, and infectious personality,” said Fashion Nova CEO/Founder Richard Saghian in a statement about the collection. “Every piece was meticulously designed with exceptional fabrics in a variety of looks and prints to make our customer stand out and feel empowered, and we are excited to finally bring our creative collaboration with her to life for everyone to experience.”

Clearly proud of the goodies up for grabs, Meg told her fans on Instagram about her collaboration with the brand while previewing pieces perfect for the Fashion Novettes.

“We got tall girl clothes, short girl clothes, thick girl clothes, skinny girl clothes, puppy clothes; whatever kind of clothes you want to wear, we got it,” said Meg on IG.

She also recently reiterated to Entertainment Tonight the importance of her collection’s inclusivity.

“I’m so excited for my fashion line to launch because we’re finally getting jeans for the long-leg girls, like fashion jeans have always hugged my booty real good, real tight fit, great, great stretch, but they always look like capris,” Megan says. “So I was like, Fashion Nova, I don’t know what you’re gonna do, but baby we need jeans for girls that are 5’8″ plus,” the 5’10” beauty explains. “Everybody not bite-sized so I’m super excited about that. The tall girls are finally getting representation, but it’s not just about tall girls. I have petite, slim, curvy, whatever we are we have the jeans for you.”

The capsule collection has 106 pieces in total and ranges in price from $24.99 to $199.99. Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova is available today exclusively at fashionnova.com.