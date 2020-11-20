Bossip Video

The Wilsons keep on winning!

In addition to Russell and the Seahawks taking the W over the Arizona Cardinals this week, the happy hubby and wife also launched their latest venture — a fragrance duo called R&C.

Ciara shared the news on her social media. The packaging is pretty cool right?

The couple also had an account created for the new fragrance.

“This is a dream come true for the both of us. I’ve been dreaming of creating my own fragrance for years and the chance to introduce our first fragrance together was truly special and meaningful,” Ciara tells PEOPLE. “We created this fragrance during one of the toughest times in life and it brought us such joy in the midst of it all. I was also pregnant, and my sense of smell was off the charts, which was an advantage! The experience was very special and memorable and created really cool memories for Russell and I.”

Talk about being productive during quarantine! The couple brought a baby and a duo of fragrances into the world during some of the toughest times!

“We are special on our own, but there is nothing more powerful and more magnetic than when we are together and that is reflected in the entire package from the bottle design to the blends inside,” Wilson told PEOPLE about the fragrance’s packaging before explaining that the concept of putting on cologne goes back to memories of his father. “’I’ve had a love of scent since I was a little boy and remember pretending to shave with my father when I was five years old – after we finished he would spray his cologne and I always remembered that, and how we used to smile together,” he recalls.

Apparently family was a big inspiration for the couple’s fragrances, as they found inspiration from at-home dates they took part in during quarantine.

“When we first met we were so passionate about each other and we wanted to translate that into something. We always in the back of our minds wanted to do a fragrance together,” Ciara says. “Developing this fragrance was a special gift — we had three or four date nights focused on the fragrance and it was a fun way to connect and make the experience memorable.” She continued: “You have to find ways to keep it sexy and keep it fun. We couldn’t do date night out like we usually would, but we would have an at-home date night, and we would smell each other’s scents … We would give each other challenges and wear the fragrances at different times of the day on different days and see if we both had the same reaction to the ones we loved. Thankfully we both had the same positive feedback and emotional reaction which was when we knew we had the winner.”

Of course the Wilsons wouldn’t be the Wilsons if they weren’t giving back during these difficult times. A portion of R&C’s sales (the fragrance retails for $90) will proceed the couple’s Why Not You Foundation.

Smells like sweet success to us! Will you be trying the R & C fragrance?