Bossip Video

Photos from The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion have been released and the housewives are serving LEWKS in shades of marigold, canary, and gold.

Get an exclusive first look at the #RHOP ladies' dazzling reunion ensembles with sexy and unexpected silhouettes. https://t.co/Eu2IIL5qB0 — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 18, 2020

Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard, and Wendy Osefo were all in attendance at the #RHOP season 5 reunion that was themed around the cast trip to Portugal.

The set was a reference to Portugal’s art festival Ágitagueda with hanging umbrellas and a street market and according to host Andy Cohen it taped for a whopping 11-hours.

Pictures of the ladies’ individual reunion looks have been released and they’ve got tongues wagging.

Monique Samuels SLAYED the reunion in an intricately made Riley Knoxx Couture creation that featured over 27,000 citrine yellow crystals—wow!

She also wore Jacob & Co. earrings and an asymmetrical bob by hairstylist Natalie Wong-San.

Gizelle Bryant wore a Lisa Nicole Collection gown (yes, that Lisa Nicole from Married to Medicine fame) and paired it with strappy silver Sophia Webster heels and rings by House of Emmanuele. Bravo reports that Gizzy’s silky straight hair was created by Kalixto Blount with makeup from Carli L. Styles.

A very pregnant Ashley Darby rocked a Shari Henry dress complete with a thigh-high slit and a cape. Her Portuguese-style ensemble also was off the shoulder with hairstyling from Yancey Edwards.

Interestingly, Candiace Dillard is sparking pregnancy rumors with her #RHOP season 5 reunion dress. Candiace rocked a Karen Sabag column dress with a high split and an enormous bow. The carefully placed bow is sparking social media rumors that she’s expecting, especially after revealing on #RHOP that she finally feels ready for motherhood.

Moving on to Robyn Dixon, Gizelle’s so-called “Green-Eyed Bandit” in crime, the housewife wore a classy marigold gown from Deja Vu Boutique according to Bravo.

She also kept things simple with her accessories from Nicole Rose Jewelry but opted to wear that ENORMOUS custom Nicole Rose Jewelry diamond halo engagement ring with pink morganite center that she accepted from Juan Dixon. See a closeup below.

The Grand Dame Karen Huger looked stunning with styling from famed stylist No IG Jeremy.

She wore an Esé Azénabor gown, René Caovilla heels, and Natasha Collection earrings.S She also rocked a super-sleek ponytail and her eye-popping makeup was done by famed makeup artist Tatiana Ward aka Beat Face Honey.

Wendy Osefo’s chocolate skin glistened against a yellow Esé Azénabor Atelier gown and interestingly enough, Bravo’s noting that she and Karen Huger wore the same strappy René Caovilla heels. Her hair was done by Dallas Whitcher with makeup from Merrell Hollis.

Whose #RHOP Reunion look is your fave???