Black books matter.

Tamika Mallory has been reppin’ for us, Black folks, for years now on the front lines of the most revolutionary movements in modern American times. As an activist, a TIME 100 recipient, and the founder of the Women’s March of 2017, there is no denying Tamika’s dynamism and now she’s keeping that same energy as she adds another esteemed title to her life’s work, author.

Today is was announced via Variety that Mallory will be releasing her very first book called State of Emergency. The book will also mark the first release from Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God‘s new publishing company Black Privilege Publishing through Atria Books at Simon & Schuster.

The book will be very on-brand as Tamika’s writing will take a raw and unflinching look at the history of terror that America has set upon Black lives as well as some inspiration on how we can maintain the momentum that we have been building since Trayvon Martin’s body was rendered lifeless at the hands of a racist murderer. In an impassioned statement that Tamika gave to Variety, she spoke with the steely resolve and clarity that we love about her:

“This country can’t undo the gross atrocities and inner and outer scars committed against the Black, brown, indigenous, and immigrant lives that were sacrificed for the benefit of its creation, development, and rise. But it is now clear that we, the people, who have toiled, sacrificed and contributed an indelible handprint from the soil to the soul of this nation, will no longer tolerate the continual systemic injustice, inequality, inequity, and indignities against the communities our government never bothered to correct. We’re owed the same American Dream of this nation as those who seek the haven of it. And the time is now.”

BOSSIP spoke to Charlamagne about what it means to have his imprint debut with someone as powerful as Tamika Danielle Mallory.

BOSSIP: What does it mean to you to have Tamika’s book be the launch point for your new imprint? Was it always the plan to have her pen serve as the maiden voyage for BPP?

Charlamagne Tha God: “It means everything to me that Queen Mallory’s “State Of Emergency” is the first book out on BPP simply because of who Tamika Mallory is. You talking about a woman who selflessly fights for black people ALL THE TIME. If you had the opportunity to assist in immortalizing the words of Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Angela Davis, wouldn’t you do it? I see Tamika the same way I see those Queens I just mentioned and it wasn’t my plan to have her be the first person we partner with on this imprint it was GOD’s. I call Tamika my leader all the time so it’s only right she’s leading on this.”

You can pre-order State of Emergency via the link in Tamika’s Instagram bio. Make sure to follow her if you don’t already. You’re missing out on the good word.