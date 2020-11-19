Bossip Video

New mom DJ Duffey is giving the world an up-close look at her baby girl.

The influencer/official DJ for French Montana recently welcomed her second child, a daughter named Shadi.

“She sooo sweet ☺️💕 thank you God for a safe delivery! @iwant_shadi,” Duffey captioned a pic of her beautiful baby girl resting on her chest.

The caption also linked to the tiny tot’s official Instagram.

Duffey’s since shared another photo of her daughter, this time showing the newborn swaddled and wearing a flower headband. The pic was seemingly from baby Shadi’s first photoshoot.

“@iwant_shadi is booked and busy day 1! 😂💕” Duffey captioned the cute pic.

Duffey also recently excitedly shared that she made baby Shadi a blanket featuring childhood pictures of herself and her baby’s father, Iman Shokuohizadeh.

This is the first child for Duffey and her basketball agent boyfriend. Duffey has a son, Heir, from a previous relationship.

Duffey and Iman have been together for several years and the influencer previously gave a shoutout to fellow “outgoing women” like herself who are in “healthy happy relationships” like the one she’s in with her sweetie.

“I just wanted to highlight to the outgoing women like myself with big personalities that you can have a career and be whatever or whoever you want and still be in a healthy happy relationship…I’m DJ Duffey and LaTosha and my family understands the difference between the two….those days of diming your light to please a man are dead! Love each other as individuals and build an empire together!”

Congrats to Duffey and Iman!