Trevor Noah is one of the most important talk show hosts in late-night programming. The past four years alone he has provided us a bit of clarity and laughter while having Donald Trump in office. Having to endure this past four years makes you question how we got here and Trevor is always there to make sense of the train wreck.

It’s only right GQ named him one of their Men Of The Year alongside George Clooney and Megan Thee Stallion. Trevor is their Newsman of the year during on of the most heated elections of all time. For his profile Trevor opened up about life during the pandemic and how it allowed him to spread his wings with his show.

“The first part of the show was trying to just provide a moment of respite,” he explained. “The second thing I’m trying to do is keep myself and my audience informed of what is happening so that you don’t have to live on social media, so that you don’t have to do 24 hours of cable news, so that you don’t have to watch people fighting the whole time.”

Trevor also explains how his job helps him deal with depressions and opens up about his battle which will help anyone reading the latest issue–out now!