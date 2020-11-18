Bossip Video

This is different for Draya!

Draya Michele has a new look. The 35-year-old debuted a new hairstyle on her Instagram feed this week, receiving lots of complements. Draya is rocking a pixie style, at least for a photoshoot. The influencer rocked the new hair with gold earrings from a jewelry line collaboration with 8 Other Reasons she has, a leather-looking hat and red lipstick.

Folks in the comments were giving Draya Dorothy Dandridge comparisons. Are you feeling her new look?

In a second photo you get a full view of what Draya looks like with her short cut.

The single mother recently made headlines after she was seen with a rumored “boyfriend” Tyrod Taylor. She hasn’t confirmed or denied seeing Tyrod, who happens to be an NFL star like her former fiance used to be, Orlando Scandrick.