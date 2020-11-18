Bossip Video

Good news guys! Netflix just announced the release date for the upcoming Sam Levinson film ‘Malcolm & Marie’ which stars John David Washington and Zendaya Coleman.

We’re excited because February 5 is just three months away.

🚨BREAKING🚨 My faves @Zendaya and John David Washington are coming for your screens (and your necks) on February 5! https://t.co/90uXFharFn pic.twitter.com/4e5fvsYeeh — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) November 18, 2020

Here’s the synopsis for the film:

Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.

We’re excited for this one. We can’t wait for the trailer.