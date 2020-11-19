Bossip Video

Bobby Brown is mourning the loss of his son.

TMZ is confirming that the singer’s son Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home. He was 28. Police are reportedly still at Brown Jr.’s home and do not suspect foul play.

Brown Jr. was one of seven of Bobby Brown’s kids and the son of Bobby and Kim Ward, who Bobby dated off and on for 11 years before getting engaged to Whitney Houston.

Bobby Brown Jr.’s death comes after his half-sister Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2015.

This story is still developing…