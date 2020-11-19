Bossip Video

Damn, Klay…

The joy and excitement that typically comes with NBA Draft was a bit tempered last night as news broke that Golden State Warriors baller Klay Thompson had suffered a “significant” injury to his achilles during a workout according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Yahoo Sources: The fear is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has suffered a significant Achilles injury. An MRI scheduled for tomorrow morning. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 19, 2020

Thompson was running a scrimmage with several other NBA players in LA when he began to feel pain in his calf after landing on his leg awkwardly. No one is panicking quite yet, but there is concern that Klay MAY have to miss a second consecutive season after tearing his ACL in the finals last year.

There was an outpouring of support for Klay as people began to get word of his potential injury including this thread of vibes.

Klay Thompson (a thread) No words…just vibes ✊ pic.twitter.com/hrozvf2V4T — Hoops Supply (@hoopssupply) November 19, 2020

Injuries are par for the course in all sports, but it especially sucks for Klay because so many of us were looking forward to having him back this season for the Warriors’ big return following their “big 3” disbandment. Hopefully, the MRI comes back negative and only minimal treatment will be required. The new NBA season starts in just 32 days and we want it to be as glorious as it possibly can be.

That said, there are no plans to re-enter “the bubble” so we’ll have to see how much of a 2020-2021 NBA season we actually get before positive cases become too much to bear.

Until then, get well, Klay.